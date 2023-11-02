BTH: Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young

On January 2, 2024 Paul Young will start his tenure as the next Mayor of Memphis. Young managed to raise over $1.2 million dollars for his campaign and attributed its success to grassroots efforts.

Currently, Young's transition team is meeting with officials in the outgoing Strickland administration to determine his priorities upon assuming the office. So far, Young says that crime is a main concern among citizens, as well as improving public services, like the conditions of roads and MATA.

Young discusses these plans and more on this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes.