BTH: Violent Crime Initiative Underway

In late November 2023, the US Department of Justice announced a new Violent Crime Initiative for Memphis (only the second city in the country to receive one), as a response to the increased rate of violent crime.

Kevin Ritz, US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, says the initiative has gained federal funding and resources that has helped put criminals and repeat offenders behind bars.

Ritz joins this week's Behind the Headlines on Chanel 10 with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Aarron Fleming. Ritz discusses some of the other federal crime prevention, intervention and initiative programs that his office is involved in, as well as his federal role in locally prosecuting individuals or groups.