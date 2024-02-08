BTH: DA's Violent Crime Initiative Aims to Fast-Track Certain Cases

Shelby County's criminal justice system has seen defendants' cases delayed for years, with no verdict or justice. To address this issue, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says his office has begun a new violent crime initiative that aims to fast-track certain violent crime cases.

The effort, he says, is one way to clear up the backlog of defendants waiting for their day in court. Mulroy is advocating for a local crime lab, more county prosecutors, and fair, clear-cut bail standards.

Mulroy joins this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker. In addition to the finer details of the violent crime initiative, Mulroy talks about the importance of state and local government assistance in the criminal justice system.

Mulroy also discusses crime deterrence, data transparency, his relationship with new City of Memphis Mayor Paul Young and more.