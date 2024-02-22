BTH: Mayor Young on Boosting Civic Morale

Since taking office in January, Mayor Paul Young's priorities have been to "change the energy of Memphis . . . and get the City a morale boost." To do so, Young says he's building local and national relationships — bringing everyone together and "to the table." As part of his agenda, Young wants to tackle crime prevention, clean up communities, make road work more routine and improve infrastructure.

Mayor Young joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for the second of a two-part discussion centered on Young's immediate plans since taking office.

You can watch part two on wknofm.org or the WKNO App.

