BTH: DA Agee on Bail, Crime, TN Legislation, More

A long held misperception is that defendants pay bail bondsman at least 10% of their bail to be released.

The Republican District Attorney for Crockett, Gibson & Haywood Counties Frederick Agee says that is simply not the case.

“Bonding companies do not have to take any money from a defendant. The defendant does not have to pay a dime if a bonding agent wants to let someone out.”

Additionally, if an individual cannot afford their bond, many companies now allow payment plans, says Agee on this week’s WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries and host Eric Barnes.

Agee discusses how the local bail bond companies and systems work, as well as proposed TN State legislation that could change how bail bonds are set.

Agee also discusses the challenges local district attorneys like himself and Shelby County DA Mulroy face, including violent crime, repeat offenders, and public scrutiny.