BTH: Shelby County Commissioners on Education, Criminal Justice, More

For a while, there has been disagreement about who runs the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center. According to Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, “Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. has said he has enough to handle with the Shelby County Jail, so he is going to back out of running the Juvenile Detention Center.”

On this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, with host Eric Barnes, Dries asks the Shelby County Commission’s outgoing Chair, Miska Clay Bibbs, and incoming Chair, Michael Whaley, if an agreement has been reached on who will manage the Juvenile Detention Center.

While answering Dries’ question, Bibbs and Whaley discuss the importance and value of collaboration between officials and organizations so government agencies can adequately provide for their citizens.

In addition, guests discuss local education, including proposals for two new schools in Frayser and Cordova and some changes made by Dr. Marie Feagins, the new superintendent of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Furthermore, guests talk about Regional One Health and the local criminal justice system.