BTH: The Future of MSCS

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM CDT

Five of the nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board member seats were on the ballot this past August. Among those filling the available seats, incumbent Stephanie Love for District 3 and newly appointed members Natalie McKinney (District 2), Towanna Murphy (District 7), Sable Otey (District 5), and Tamarques Porter (District 4) were sworn in this week.

MSCS Board members McKinney, Otey, and Porter discuss prospects for the local school system with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Laura Testino on this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines.

Guests discuss the community’s expectations and their outlook on their jobs, holding others accountable, and being transparent with the public.

Additionally, guests discuss MSCS’s superintendent, Dr. Marie Feagins, and some of the challenges MSCS faces.
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
