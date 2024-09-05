BTH: The Future of MSCS

Five of the nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board member seats were on the ballot this past August. Among those filling the available seats, incumbent Stephanie Love for District 3 and newly appointed members Natalie McKinney (District 2), Towanna Murphy (District 7), Sable Otey (District 5), and Tamarques Porter (District 4) were sworn in this week.

MSCS Board members McKinney, Otey, and Porter discuss prospects for the local school system with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Laura Testino on this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines.

Guests discuss the community’s expectations and their outlook on their jobs, holding others accountable, and being transparent with the public.

Additionally, guests discuss MSCS’s superintendent, Dr. Marie Feagins, and some of the challenges MSCS faces.