Gun Safety Proposals on Nov. Ballot; MATA Faces Forensic Audit

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:59 PM CDT

Initially slated for July 2024, but delayed due to a lawsuit, three gun control ordinances have been officially included on November’s ballot. The three gun safety measures are summarized as the following: (1) requiring a handgun carry permit for guns in the city; (2) banning the possession of assault rifles without a handgun permit, and even then, it would only be allowed on the individuals own property or shooting range; (3) and allowing a seizure of guns if there is an extreme risk protection order in place.

Joining this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Memphis City Council chair JB Smiley, Jr. talks about the three ordinances, including support and opposition to the ballot questions.

Smiley also talks about the forensic audit of the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) after it showed a $60 million deficit. Smiley says the council is “hoping to have results [of the audit] in the next month or two.”

Furthermore, Smiley discusses criminal justice, Regional One Health, and funding for other projects that “puts Memphis on the forefront of everyone’s mind.”
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
