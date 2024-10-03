BTH: Mayor Young on Sheraton Downtown Memphis Hotel, Crime, MATA, More

Earlier this week, the Memphis City Council voted 9-0 in favor of purchasing the Sheraton Downtown Memphis Hotel for over $20 million.

Mayor Paul Young joins this week’s Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to talk about why he advocated for the purchase, and the impact this decision could have.

Young also discusses the more than 500 AI intersection traffic cameras to be installed around Memphis. Young says the cameras will help the city fight crime by identifying and tracking cars linked to crimes or incidents.

Furthermore, Young talks about cuts to MATA routes, gun legislation, and more.