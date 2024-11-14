© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: Upscaling the Memphis Workforce

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST

Industries nationwide say they are experiencing a dearth of talent to fill an oversupply of available jobs.

The University of Memphis’ Southeast Transportation Workforce Center, Upskill Mid-South, and the Fogelman College of Business and Economics aim to spread awareness of the vast job and skill requirements the current workforce needs.

Stephanie Ivey, Diane Pabich and Bobby Garrett from the University of Memphis join host Eric Barnes for this week’s WKNO/Channel10 Behind the Headlines.

Guests discuss expanding and improving the workforce in Memphis, including programs and partnerships with U of M.

Additionally, guests talk about what is being done to attract local talent.
Tags
Behind the Headlines University of Memphis Southeast Transportation Workforce CenterUpskill Mid-SouthUniversity of Memphis (UofM)Fogleman College of Business and Economics
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank