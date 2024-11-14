BTH: Upscaling the Memphis Workforce

Industries nationwide say they are experiencing a dearth of talent to fill an oversupply of available jobs.

The University of Memphis’ Southeast Transportation Workforce Center, Upskill Mid-South, and the Fogelman College of Business and Economics aim to spread awareness of the vast job and skill requirements the current workforce needs.

Stephanie Ivey, Diane Pabich and Bobby Garrett from the University of Memphis join host Eric Barnes for this week’s WKNO/Channel10 Behind the Headlines.

Guests discuss expanding and improving the workforce in Memphis, including programs and partnerships with U of M.

Additionally, guests talk about what is being done to attract local talent.