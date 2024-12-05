BTH: Journalist Roundtable on DOJ Investigation of MPD, and More

After a 17-month investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a report on the Memphis Police Department (MPD) Wednesday. The DOJ started the investigation in response to the 2023 beating of Tyre Nichols by five MPD officers who are facing second degree murder charges.

The DOJ's investigation found that MPD has a pattern of using excessive force, unlawful search and seizures, escalating encounters with minors, discriminating against Black people, and more.

Bill Dries with the Daily Memphian says, "Usually, these studies take two to three years. This one came to a head because of what happened on November 5," with Donald Trump being elected President. "Donald Trump," Dries adds, "ten months into his first term, wiped away a study that the DOJ was doing, like this, into the MPD."

Dries joins host Eric Barnes, the Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells, and the Daily Memphian's Laura Testino for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines. Guest talks about the DOJ investigation results, how city officials have responded, and what could come of these findings.

Furthermore, guests discuss Frayser and Cordova schools, a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and state tax revenue.