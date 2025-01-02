BTH: Memphis Crime Drop, Education Reform, and 2025 Outlook

In late 2024, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported a significant crime reduction, with homicides down 25%, car thefts down 40%, and car break-ins down 19%. These improvements reflect pre-pandemic 2019 levels, but there are still concerns about MPD leadership, public safety plans, and unresolved issues with the Department of Justice.

Bill Dries, a reporter for The Daily Memphian, says, "Yes, the statistics are important, but telling someone that those statistics encapsulate the whole issue to someone who has just had a gun put in their face doesn't really mean a lot to them." Dries emphasizes that although crime rates have decreased, deeper, unresolved challenges remain.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes moderates a journalist roundtable featuring Toby Sells of The Memphis Flyer and reporters Laura Testino and Bill Dries from The Daily Memphian.

In addition to criminal justice and public safety, guests discuss education, including legislation backed by Governor Lee that seeks a statewide expansion of school vouchers and leadership challenges currently unfolding under Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins.

The conversation concludes with looking at some of the most anticipated news stories for 2025.