Paint Like Bob Ross with Nicholas Hankins
Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend . . . Bob Ross! Spend an evening creating your very own masterpiece with step-by-step instructions from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of "The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season."
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Tickets Cost $150
Please note: Each person who is painting will need their own ticket. For example, if two people will be painting together, please register for two tickets so we can send you two paint kits. Paint kits are provided by our friends at Bob Ross Inc.
Spread the joy of painting! You can add an additional kit (for an additional cost) and ship it to a separate address! Just purchase an additional kit and enter the shipping address for that person.
Don’t delay! Tickets are limited and registration will only be open until October 2, 2024 to allow for timely shipment of kits shipped within the continental U.S.
This virtual event will take place via Zoom Webinar. Zoom is free to the public but requires a computer download. You can download Zoom here. Your kit will arrive in the days before the event.
Do you have plans for October 29? No worries! After the event, a recording will be provided so you may participate at a time that’s convenient for you.
This event is presented by GBH with support from The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season, American Public Television, Create TV and Bob Ross Inc.
Ticket purchases for this event support WKNO programming.
Shipping Details:
Ticket sales end October 2 for kits being shipped to the continental US, so sign up now!
Ticket holders will receive their paint kits approximately 3 weeks after purchase.
Please open your kit when it arrives to ensure you are ready to paint on October 29! Upon its arrival, please open it up and ensure you have all the necessary materials before the event. If you have any questions regarding your paint kit, please let WKNO know.
If you have questions, please contact Amy McDaniel at (901) 729-8722 or
**The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, October 2, 2024