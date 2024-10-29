Paint Like Bob Ross with Nicholas Hankins

Spend an evening creating your very own masterpiece with step-by-step instructions from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season. Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend…Bob Ross!

See the canvas come to life as you spend three entertaining hours guided by Nicholas. You are the artist creating a beautiful Bob Ross- classic filled with those happy little clouds. Registration includes everything you need to create your masterpiece. And it gets better – October 29 is Bob Ross’ birthday! Celebrate Bob by doing what he loved- painting!

Please note: Each person who is painting will need their own ticket. For example, if two people will be painting together, please register for two tickets so we can send you two paint kits. Paint kits are provided by our friends at Bob Ross Inc.

Spread the joy of painting! You can add an additional kit (for an additional cost) and ship it to a separate address! Just purchase an additional kit and enter the shipping address for that person.

Don’t delay! Tickets are limited and registration will only be open until October 2, 2024 to allow for timely shipment of kits shipped within the continental U.S.

