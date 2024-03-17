Two Nonfiction Books Reminiscent of a Bygone Era in Hollywood | Book of the Day

First, George Stevens, Jr., talks to Scott Simon about his book My Place in the Sun, a memoir about growing up as the son of a movie director, learning the family's craft, and striving for his dad's respect. Then, author Mark Rozzo speaks to Ailsa Chang about the untold story of Brooke Hayward and Dennis Hopper's relationship, the focus of his new book: Everyone Thought We Were Crazy.

Originally published on YouTube: 07/08/2022

