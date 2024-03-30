© 2024 WKNO FM
“Covered in Night” Compares Colonial and Indigenous Approaches to Justice | Book of the Day

Published March 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

In this episode, we're going back in time to 1722 to examine the different approaches to justice between Native Americans and Pennsylvania colonists in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America by historian Nicole Eustace.

In an interview with Here & Now's Scott Tong, Eustace discusses how reparative justice has deep roots in American history.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
