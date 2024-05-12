Journalist Alan Henry's New Book is an Invitation to get Seen, Heard, and Paid | Book of the Day

How can you most effectively advocate for yourself? How can you make sure your work is being seen? Alan Henry's new book, Seen, Heard, and Paid, is an invitation to do just that. In an interview with Ana Sale on It's Been a Minute, the journalist and Wired editor gives practical advice for feeling empowered at work, taking control of your own schedule, and ultimately making work work for you, too.

