Ellen Jovin Travels Across the U.S.in Search of Answers on Grammar | Book of the Day
The author of Rebel With a Clause traveled to more than 40 states to document how grammar is used in relationships, work conversations and everyday life.
In this episode, Ellen Jovin shares her discoveries and what she's learned along the way with Scott Simon.
WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.