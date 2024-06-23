'Haven' Explores Isolation, Faith and a Lot of Birds in the Middle Ages | Book of the Day
Author Emma Donoghue "seems to enjoy the stimulus of going to an entirely new place." That's precisely what she does in her new book 'Haven'; it's about three Irish monks in the middle ages who choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island.
In an interview with Ari Shapiro, Donoghue explains why she has recurrent themes of isolation and faith in her stories.
