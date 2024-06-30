Anthony Christian Ocampo Interviews Gay Sons of Immigrants in 'Brown and Gay' | Book of the Day
In Brown and Gay in LA, author Anthony Christian Ocampo interviews more than 60 gay sons of immigrant families about the fears that come with living as gay men.
He discusses with A Martinez the complex relationships they have with their parents — the respect they have for their parents as immigrants, but also the pain they carry from coming out to them.
