© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fight for Our Lives Offers Insight on War in Ukraine, Zelensky and Putin | Book of the Day

WKNO
Published August 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Iuliia Mendel, press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, offers a peek behind the curtain in her new memoir, The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy and What it Means for the World.

In an interview with Mary Louise Kelly, Mendel talks about Vladimir Putin – and the resilience of Ukraine.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
Tags
Book of the Day | NPR Specials