Tova Friedman Tells Her Holocaust Story in Memoir 'Daughter of Auschwitz' | Book of the Day

Published August 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Tova Friedman says she's telling her story of having survived the Holocaust in her memoir, Daughter of Auschwitz, to honor the victims' memories.

In a profound conversation with Scott Simon, she recalls her childhood – from her tiny apartment in the Jewish ghetto to the crematorium in the concentration camp – and grapples with how such atrocities could have even happened.

