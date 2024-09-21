Sidik Fofana Addresses How Complicated Gentrification is in His Debut Book | Book of the Day

Fofana, who's also a public school teacher, uses the emotions he's felt growing up and situations of other people he's known, to ask: "How would I feel if this happened to me?" He writes them down in his collection as distinct voices and characters struggling to get by in a fictional high rise building in Harlem.

