'Black Women Will Save the World' Honors Those on the Frontlines of Democracy | Book of the Day

In this episode, the two journalists discuss the importance of taking up space and looking out for one another in that environment, including throughout the Trump presidency. Ryan's new book, Black Women Will Save the World, combines memoir, reporting and analysis to highlight the strength of trailblazers like Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown and herself – but she also opens up about the personal cost of always having to be resilient.

