Celeste Ng's 'Our Missing Hearts' Explores a New Dystopia | Book of the Day

The story is told from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy who goes in search of his missing mother. In an interview with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe, Ng says she wanted to look at how people rationalize their faith in institutions, and how willing they are to look away from something that's wrong.

