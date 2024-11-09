© 2024 WKNO FM
'Fen, Bog & Swamp' Explains the History of the Wetlands | Book of the Day

WKNO
Published November 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST

Pulitzer Prize winning-author Annie Proulx tells Leila Fadel that she learns by writing.

So when she wanted to better understand the wetlands – and how they're being affected by the climate crisis – she dove into nonfiction. Her new book, Fen, Bog & Swamp, does not concern itself with how the natural world serves humans, but rather how it serves itself.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
Tags
Book of the Day | NPR Specials