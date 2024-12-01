'Somewhere Sisters' Follows the Complexities of Transracial Adoption | Book of the Day
Isabella and Ha are twin sisters, but they grew up oceans apart. Isabella was adopted by a white American couple in Illinois, while Ha was raised by her maternal aunt in Vietnam.
In this episode, journalist Erika Hayasaki discusses her reporting of over five years, which follows how the girls came back together and built a relationship.
