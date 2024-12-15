'Fatty Fatty Boom Boom' Connects the Dots Between Family, Food and Body Image | Book of the Day

Her new memoir, Fatty Fatty Boom Boom, recounts how her outlook on food changed as she understood her own mom's eating patterns. In this episode, Chaudry tells NPR's Ayesha Rascoe how she eventually started healing – so much so that she reclaimed her childhood nickname for the title of her book.

