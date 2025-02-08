'They're Going to Love You' Explores Ballet, Family and Forgiveness | Book of the Day
Author and former dancer Meg Howrey knows about the world of ballet. It's at the center of her new novel, They're Going to Love You, which finds an adult choreographer reflecting on her childhood relationship with her estranged father and her father's partner.
In this episode, Howrey talks to NPR's Scott Simon about becoming a writer and honing in on the power that ambition, forgiveness, and the passing of time can hold.
