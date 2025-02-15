In 'All This Could Be Different,' An Immigrant College Grad Reimagines Home | Book of the Day

The lead character, Sneha, just graduated college. Alone in the U.S. after her parents' unfair deportation back to India, she builds community through the friendships and lesbian relationships of her early 20s. In this episode, Mathews explains to Here & Now's Robin Young how her own experience with mutual aid work led her to write about seeking support and solidarity and why she wanted to break out of the stereotypical narratives around Indian-American identity.

