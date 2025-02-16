© 2025 WKNO FM
'Eruption' is a Collaboration Between Michael Crichton and James Patterson

Published February 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

Jurassic Park creator Michael Crichton spent years working on a manuscript about a volcano on the verge of a disastrous eruption in Hawaii.

After he died in 2008, his wife Sherri found his boxes and boxes of research and decided the novel needed to be finished – so she hit up James Patterson. In today's episode, she and Patterson speak with NPR's Ari Shapiro about how they got Eruption across the finish line more than a decade after her husband's death, and how they managed to pass off the pen throughout the course of the novel.
