A Streetcar Named Desire | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

WKNO
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST

Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents Tennessee Williams' pivotal American masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire February 1st through 18th on the Tabor Stage.

Darel Snodgrass talks with director and Tennessee Shakespeare Company Producing Artistic Director Dan McLeary about the importance of this iconic play, its endurance as an icon of the theatre, and its continuing relevance to today's audience.

TSC Brings the Ground-Breaking, Poetic Expressionism of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee William to our Tabor Stage February 1-18 – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)
Checking on the Arts