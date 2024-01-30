A Streetcar Named Desire | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Darel Snodgrass talks with director and Tennessee Shakespeare Company Producing Artistic Director Dan McLeary about the importance of this iconic play, its endurance as an icon of the theatre, and its continuing relevance to today's audience.

TSC Brings the Ground-Breaking, Poetic Expressionism of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee William to our Tabor Stage February 1-18 – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)