Ask Code Switch: Parents Just Don't Understand | Code Switch

Published April 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Or do they? This week, we're answering some of your toughest questions about race and your parents. How do you create boundaries with immigrant parents? What dynamics might interracial couples bring to families? And why do so many Black parents want to prevent their kids from looking "too grown"?

But a reminder to many of y'all out there: The real toughest questions about your parents are ones we can't answer. For those, you might just have to do something terrifying — call up the 'rents and ask them yourself.

This episode was first published October 27, 2021.
