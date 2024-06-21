© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From political dysfunction to America's oldest ballpark, add these podcasts to your playlist

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:38 AM CDT
Connecticut Public Radio; WBUR; NPR; LAist Studios; WQXR; WWNO & WRKF

It's officially summer, and that means it's time to update your poolside playlist. The NPR One team has road trip-approved podcasts recommendations from across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Inheriting — LAist

/ LAist
/
LAist

Embodied — WUNC

/ WUNC
/
WUNC

In Absentia — Connecticut Public Radio

/ Connecticut Public Radio
/
Connecticut Public Radio

HumaNature - Wyoming Public Media

/ Wyoming Public Media
/
Wyoming Public Media

If This Hall Could Talk — WQXR

/ WQXR
/
WQXR

Road to Rickwood — WWNO & WRKF

/ WWNO & WRKF
/
WWNO & WRKF

Last Seen — WBUR

/ WBUR
/
WBUR

Backed Up — WVXU

/ WVXU
/
WVXU

Let The Kids Dance! — KUOW

/ KUOW
/
KUOW

The Runcast with John Richards — KEXP

/ KEXP
/
KEXP

The Students’ Podcast — NPR

/ NPR
/
NPR

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Culture | NPR
Jessica Green
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jack Mitchell
[Copyright 2024 NPR]