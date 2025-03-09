This artist just set a record for the world's tiniest sculpture — a Lego block

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

We all like mini things, whether it's accessories, a snack or your favorite mini dog breed - adorable. But one micro artist in the U.K. is dedicated to creating delightful little things - sculptures and paintings so tiny, they could fit in the eye of a needle. His latest - the world's tiniest Lego block, which is 0.00099 by 0.00086 inches. That's little. David A. Linden is that artist, and he has set a new Guinness World Record for creating the smallest handmade sculpture. And he joins us now from Bournemouth. Welcome to the program.

DAVID A LINDEN: Thank you very much. Thank you. It's lovely to chat to you, Ayesha. And oh, my goodness, it's a lovely job that you worked out all the zeros.

RASCOE: Yes. (Laughter) It's a lot of zeroes.

LINDEN: My Lego sculpture, the new world record, is the same size, basically, as a white blood cell.

RASCOE: So, how long does it take for you to make something so exceptionally tiny?

LINDEN: Well, it depends on how complex and how challenging it is. It literally took months of planning and execution, and then we had to go and get it all measured for Guinness World Records.

RASCOE: You've been honing your craft for a long time, creating all kinds of micro marvels, this, like, itty-bitty Stonehenge replica. You've got these shrunken-down versions of works by Van Gogh and Andy Warhol. What keeps you focused on these tiny projects?

LINDEN: I don't enjoy all the twists and turns. I don't enjoy putting my body through such a rigorous test. But when I see the look of wonder and surprise on people's faces, it makes it all worthwhile. It really does.

RASCOE: How do you physically manage this work?

LINDEN: Well, there's a number of things you have to get right. You've got to have the right artistry, the right skills and the right microscope. I started off with a small microscope, and now I'm on my fourth. And this particular microscope I use, I control it with my feet, and with my feet, I can zoom in and out. What you don't want to do is have to take your hands away and readjust the focus or zoom and then bring your hands or bring your tools back and crash into the artwork, and you can wreck it in an instant.

RASCOE: I heard an interview where you said you created a tiny Amy Winehouse sculpture that you lost, and that must be a very unique hazard of your craft. What happened there, and did you ever find that sculpture again?

LINDEN: I was making Amy Winehouse, and I listen to Amy Winehouse through my headphones all the time when I'm creating art. And this one was turning out quite well. It had stilettos, a little microphone, and I was virtually finishing her, and I thought, I'll move her over into the eye of a needle - and she disappeared. Static electricity can pull away a piece of art in an instant.

And I think that's what happened. I never found her. When people come and visit, I say, well, you could have Amy Winehouse on the bottom of your shoes right now.

RASCOE: Yeah. Or could someone, like, breathe it in?

LINDEN: A cough, sneeze.

RASCOE: (Laughter) Cough.

LINDEN: It's crazy.

RASCOE: What are you hoping that people take away from these tiny little works that you create?

LINDEN: I mean, there's so many challenges, and I've literally got to paint it between heartbeats. I've got to slow my heartbeat, slow my pulse down. I can't have coffee or drink alcohol because it affects my concentration and it affects my ability to keep still on a micro level.

RASCOE: But you're English, so you have to drink tea, right?

LINDEN: (Laughter) Yes. Tea's fine. I love tea. But, yeah, that's one of the things I have to do for my art.

RASCOE: That's artist David A. Linden. Thanks so much for speaking with us today. And congratulations on that Guinness world record.

LINDEN: Thank you very much indeed.

