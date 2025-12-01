© 2025 WKNO FM
U.S. will not commemorate World AIDS Day for the first time since 1988

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:04 AM CST
AIDS survivors, their families and advocates look at the display of AIDS Memorial quilts spread over the South Lawn of the White House during a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The United States has marked Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day since 1988. But this year, employees at the State Department, which manages the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, have been told that they should not publicly commemorate the day or spend government money on events around the day.

It’s part of a larger move by the Trump administration to avoid commemorative days.

Dr. Monica Gandhi joins host Peter O’Dowd.

Culture | NPR
Here & Now Newsroom