Slow Down for Health

We all too often believe that it is God's calling for us to fill up every second of our lives by being busy, without realizing that we need time to think and be still if we are to be renewed for whatever the next challenge we face may be. We often don't seem to be aware that life is a marathon and not a sprint, but the sprint mentality leads to exhaustion. While the rewards of a full and healthy life come from being able to sustain your efforts, but to do that takes time for reflection and renewal, time to exercise, form relationships, eat healthy meals, and seek connection with God.

This may not appear to be productive work, but each of these is needed in order to be fully alive. I find the appeal to busyness is most often seen in our clergy, our doctors, and our other leaders, which leads them to burnout. Today, give yourself permission to find peace in the world without being in constant motion. What do you have to lose? This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.