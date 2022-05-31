Craft Food and Wine Festival

This Memphis festival celebrates local food artisans and their delicious creations. Thirty-five vendors will gather for an afternoon of tastings at Columns at One Commerce Square in Downtown Memphis.

Event founder Cristina McCarter describes the event as “a farmers market where you can taste everything.” Each guest will receive a small wooden cutting board that will serve as their personal butcher board for the night, allowing you to taste and graze throughout the afternoon.

I asked Cristina, who is an expert on charcuterie and grazing boards thanks to her business Feast & Graze, to share five of her favorite Memphis-made items to add to a board.

Riverside 1844 Artisanal Foods Praline Dijon Mustard

Cristina says this sweet Dijon mustard is a great compliment to cured meats.

Mae’s Gourmet Jams

A sweet jam makes a tasty garnish for cheese. Cristina recommends Mae’s Blueberry Lemongrass jam.

Grecian Gourmet Hummus and Pita Chips

Adding a dip like hummus or baba ghanoush adds a fun twist to a classic grazing board.

Feast & Graze’s Whipped Goat Cheese

Add a cheese with a unique twist. Cristina whips goat cheese with Crane’s Nest Apiaries Hot honey for this tangy spread.

Blanchard’s Organic Breads

An artisan bread completes a board. Blanchard’s offers a variety from which to choose.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Craft Food & Wine Festival is June 5 at The Columns at One Commerce Square, 40 S. Main St. For more information, visit craftfoodandwinefest.com