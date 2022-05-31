© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
The Weekly Dish

Craft Food and Wine Festival

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published May 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
Food and wine.jpg
The Commercial Appeal
/

If you love good food, good times and to shop, the third annual Craft Food & Wine Festival on June 5 needs to be on your calendar.

This Memphis festival celebrates local food artisans and their delicious creations. Thirty-five vendors will gather for an afternoon of tastings at Columns at One Commerce Square in Downtown Memphis.

Event founder Cristina McCarter describes the event as “a farmers market where you can taste everything.” Each guest will receive a small wooden cutting board that will serve as their personal butcher board for the night, allowing you to taste and graze throughout the afternoon.

I asked Cristina, who is an expert on charcuterie and grazing boards thanks to her business Feast & Graze, to share five of her favorite Memphis-made items to add to a board.

Riverside 1844 Artisanal Foods Praline Dijon Mustard

Cristina says this sweet Dijon mustard is a great compliment to cured meats.

Mae’s Gourmet Jams

A sweet jam makes a tasty garnish for cheese. Cristina recommends Mae’s Blueberry Lemongrass jam.

Grecian Gourmet Hummus and Pita Chips

Adding a dip like hummus or baba ghanoush adds a fun twist to a classic grazing board.

Feast & Graze’s Whipped Goat Cheese

Add a cheese with a unique twist. Cristina whips goat cheese with Crane’s Nest Apiaries Hot honey for this tangy spread.

Blanchard’s Organic Breads

An artisan bread completes a board. Blanchard’s offers a variety from which to choose.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Craft Food & Wine Festival is June 5 at The Columns at One Commerce Square, 40 S. Main St. For more information, visit craftfoodandwinefest.com

Features
Jennifer Chandler
Jennifer Chandler graduated at the top of her class from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She is a full-time mom to two daughters in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling.
See stories by Jennifer Chandler