Neighborly Kindness

A few days ago, in the blazing hot, Fred came up on our porch at the end of the day, still with miles to go before his day was over and told Mary and me that he was worried about Gene who lives around the corner, whose husband had died just a few days before. This was not surprising that Fred said this because that's who Fred is. Last fall, he stopped in the middle of his route to help me hang my Christmas lights. He might have gotten in trouble with the post office if they had known, but Fred isn't phased. He always does because the loving and caring thing in his attempt to build a neighborhood, one mailbox at a time.

Even though Fred doesn't actually live nearby, his attitude is what we should all strive for. When he takes a day off, Fred loves to fish. He's been known to take an older man on his route with him because the man needed someone to cheer him up. The other Mr. Rogers, the one on TV, would be proud of Fred. He builds our neighborhood one kind act after another. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.