Welcome to new doctors

When you graduate, they call you doctor. But in reality, you are just starting out on the journey to becoming a physician. Every July across America and here in Memphis, a group of young, extremely talented young doctors begin that journey as they start their residency. This week at Church Health, we have six young doctors who have come from across the country to spend three years with us learning their craft.

If you're in the hospital for surgery or an illness, there is a great chance you will encounter a resident physician. They worked long hours, are extremely dedicated to their patients, and are constantly learning in order to be fully prepared for their careers. More often than not, residents end up practicing in the city where they train. So the young doctors starting this week might very well be the physician who cares for your family for years to come. If you run into one in the grocery, start welcoming them to Memphis. And if a resident is caring for you in the hospital, know that you're getting the best of care from one of the brightest minds we have. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.