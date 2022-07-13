© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

My father has a wonderful saying, which is, "Everyone wants a pat on the back."

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT
I want it, you want it, a dog wants it.

That applies to all of us, no matter our station in life. Mind you, it doesn't say, "Everyone deserves a pat on the back," because that's probably not true, but everyone does want one. And for that reason, we should all be very quick to hand them out, even to people that might not immediately come to mind. They are especially important to give out to people where no one seems to notice their work. People cleaning up, doing jobs no one else is willing to do, people you have to look for to hand out this simple reward.

But it's also true for people who seem to have everything. Sometimes they are the ones no one ever thanks. And as for yourself, don't hesitate to accept congratulations whenever it comes your way. We all need encouragement in order to continue getting the job done. And, of course, never forget your dog, as though any good dog would let you ignore them.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
