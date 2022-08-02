© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
The Weekly Dish

A New Twist on a Summer Favorite

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published August 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Watermelon and Arugula Salad.jpg
Langdon Clay (Simply Salads cookbook)

/

I don’t think any fruit says summer and back-yard barbecues like watermelon. I love it, my kids love it … a juicy, refreshing slice of watermelon is just hands-down a quintessential favorite.

And, there is no better time to enjoy a watermelon than now. Not only are they in their peak season, August 3 just happens to be National Watermelon Day.

Most people only think of serving watermelons sliced … but one of my favorite ways to enjoy this juicy treat is in a salad. I just love the whole “savory versus sweet” thing that goes on when you match ripe, sweet fruits with savory ingredients.

For my go-to salad, I toss watermelon with spicy arugula. I find that a flavorful green like arugula provides a great contrast to the sweet fruit. Spinach would be a good substitute as well as any flavorful baby lettuce. Unfortunately, romaine and iceberg just don’t work as well as a more flavorful, greener lettuce leaf.

In the South, we like to salt our watermelon slices. (Don’t make a face if you haven’t tried it!) The salt actually enhances the melon’s sweetness. To get that same experience in this salad, I add crumbled Feta cheese. This salty cheese works the same way Kosher salt would on a cold slice of watermelon.

Also, consider tossing a bright, fresh herb like mint or basil into the mix. Both of these herbs taste so good with watermelon.

A simple vinaigrette made with freshly squeezed lemon juice and red wine vinegar brings the dish together.

So for the next time you buy a watermelon … think salad rather than slices.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Watermelon and Arugula Salad

For the vinaigrette:1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice1 tbsp. red wine vinegar4 tbsp. olive oil Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the salad:1 small watermelon, seeded, rind removed, and cut into 1-inch cubes1 package (5 oz.) Baby Arugula salad blend2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, shredded1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

For the vinaigrette:

In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice and red wine vinegar. Slowly add the oil in a steady stream, whisking to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the salad:

In a large salad bowl toss the salad blend, watermelon, feta cheese, and pine nuts. Add the vinaigrette to taste and gently toss.

Makes 6 appetizer or side salads.

Reprinted with permission from Simply Salads by Jennifer Chandler.

Features
Jennifer Chandler
Jennifer Chandler graduated at the top of her class from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She is a full-time mom to two daughters in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling.
See stories by Jennifer Chandler