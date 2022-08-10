© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

FedEx Appreciation Day

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
Golfer legs at golf tournament practice swing with golf club.
_jure/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

Tomorrow, one of the most important golf tournaments in the world will begin in Memphis.

It is not happening because the PGA Tour loves Memphis or even because they love St. Jude. It is happening because of FedEx. I don't have a Pollyanna view of a giant corporation like FedEx, but I do see the impact the company has on our city. They employ over 30,000 people. They put their name on FedEx Forum, not because it would bring them business, but because Memphis is their hometown. Through FedEx Cares, they support hundreds of Memphis charities. The FedEx Institute of Technology at the University of Memphis is one of many ways they support the university. They also support LeMoyne-Owen College and other nearby historically black colleges and universities. They even brought Lele and Yaya, the zoo's pandas, to Memphis from China.

My father has a great saying, "Everybody wants a pat on the back." I want it. You want it. A dog wants it. We can never take for granted FedEx's vital presence in Memphis. At least once a year, we need a FedEx appreciation day. I say the day the golf tournament begins would be a good choice. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
