It is not happening because the PGA Tour loves Memphis or even because they love St. Jude. It is happening because of FedEx. I don't have a Pollyanna view of a giant corporation like FedEx, but I do see the impact the company has on our city. They employ over 30,000 people. They put their name on FedEx Forum, not because it would bring them business, but because Memphis is their hometown. Through FedEx Cares, they support hundreds of Memphis charities. The FedEx Institute of Technology at the University of Memphis is one of many ways they support the university. They also support LeMoyne-Owen College and other nearby historically black colleges and universities. They even brought Lele and Yaya, the zoo's pandas, to Memphis from China.

My father has a great saying, "Everybody wants a pat on the back." I want it. You want it. A dog wants it. We can never take for granted FedEx's vital presence in Memphis. At least once a year, we need a FedEx appreciation day. I say the day the golf tournament begins would be a good choice. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.