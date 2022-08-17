Recommit to Memphis

And he famously responded, "Everything." At that point, Presley could have lived anywhere in the world, but he chose to stay in Memphis. He even said that he could never see himself leaving Graceland. Elvis was a flawed and complicated person, but he was kind, generous and loving. And he had a deep understanding of home, not as a place of brick and mortar, but where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong and where your heart beats slowly. These days, the crime and violence in America, not just Memphis, make some of us uneasy about calling Memphis home. I understand the feeling fear creates, but like Elvis, I am committed to Memphis being my home, because of all the intangibles it gives me. I hope you feel the same. And for all of you who have never been to Graceland, it's Elvis week, it's really a pretty amazing place. Take a visit and use the time to recommit yourself to Memphis, as home. This is Dr Scott Morris, for Church Health.