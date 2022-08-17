Recommit to Memphis

© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
When Elvis Presley was discharged from the Army after two years of service, on March 7th, 1960, he was asked what he missed about Memphis.

And he famously responded, "Everything." At that point, Presley could have lived anywhere in the world, but he chose to stay in Memphis. He even said that he could never see himself leaving Graceland. Elvis was a flawed and complicated person, but he was kind, generous and loving. And he had a deep understanding of home, not as a place of brick and mortar, but where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong and where your heart beats slowly. These days, the crime and violence in America, not just Memphis, make some of us uneasy about calling Memphis home. I understand the feeling fear creates, but like Elvis, I am committed to Memphis being my home, because of all the intangibles it gives me. I hope you feel the same. And for all of you who have never been to Graceland, it's Elvis week, it's really a pretty amazing place. Take a visit and use the time to recommit yourself to Memphis, as home. This is Dr Scott Morris, for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
