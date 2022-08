A Summer Classic

Since I get so many requests, I like to share it every year with you too.

My tomato tart is similar to … but lighter than … a Southern tomato pie. A classic tomato pie is a deep dish pie that is super cheesy and egg-y. My tart however is very thin and doesn’t have an egg or mayonnaise based custard.

First, you blind-bake a traditional pie crust in a tart pan.

Then, my lighter version gets a punch of flavor from a layer of Dijon mustard you spread on the pre-baked crust. My rule of thumb is to spread the mustard just like I would on a sandwich.

Next comes a thin layer of shredded cheese. All you need is about 1 cup. I like to use Gruyere because of its nutty flavor, but you can also use white cheddar if you prefer.

The fun of summer tomatoes is the variety of heirlooms. When making my tomato tarts, I like to mix it up and use both red and yellow tomatoes … as well as cherry tomatoes. Place your tomatoes in a single layer over the cheese. Season with salt and pepper and pop in a 400 degree oven for about 35 minutes.

The real stroke of genius to this tart is a basil, garlic, and olive oil mixture you add at the end. By spooning this mixture over the hot tart right when it comes out of the oven, the flavors infuse into the tomatoes and crust creating the sublime tomato and basil combination that we all love.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Tomato Tart

This tomato tart is stunning and simple. It is a winner as a light entrée with a salad and it is one of my family’s favorite summer-time treats.

1 unbaked pie crust (9-inch), homemade or store-bought

3 large tomatoes, cut into 1/4 -inch thick slices

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 cup coarsely grated Gruyere cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black peppe

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the pie crust in a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Using a fork, poke holes in the bottom of the crust.

Bake until the crust is light golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Leave the oven on.

Evenly spread the mustard over the bottom of the pie crust. Sprinkle the cheese over the mustard. Arrange the tomatoes over the cheese in 1 overlapping layer. Lightly season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the tomatoes are very soft, 35 to 40 minutes.

In a small bowl, stir together the basil, garlic, and olive oil. Spoon the mixture evenly over the pie while it is still hot. Serve the pie warm or at room temperature.

Serves 6 to 8.

Cooking Tip: Sharp white cheddar is an acceptable substitute for the Gruyere cheese.

Recipe used with permission from Jennifer Chandler.