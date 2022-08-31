Celebrating Church Health

Our mission remains the same after all these years. We provide quality affordable healthcare for working people in Shelby County in the same fashion you would want for your mother. Along with our paid staff, hundreds of physicians, dentists, optometrists, and counselors volunteer their time, plus the hospitals donate millions of dollars of care in ways they are never fully thanked for doing. Over 90% of our patients make less than $12 an hour or $1,440 a month.

In Shelby County on average, rent, utilities and food alone average $1,480 a month. What are you to do when you get sick? Where is the money to come from? Some people refer to our ability to offer quality care as Church Health magic, but actually it isn't magic. It is what happens when people have faith set aside their differences and work together to care for our neighbors. Join us thirsty night at the Overton Park Shell for free music and a chance to celebrate the 35 years Church Health has shown us what is possible in God's imagination. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.