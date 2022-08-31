© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Celebrating Church Health

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT
scott with african american patient in clinic.jpg
Church Health
/

Tomorrow, September 1st marks the 35th anniversary of Church Health opening our doors.

Our mission remains the same after all these years. We provide quality affordable healthcare for working people in Shelby County in the same fashion you would want for your mother. Along with our paid staff, hundreds of physicians, dentists, optometrists, and counselors volunteer their time, plus the hospitals donate millions of dollars of care in ways they are never fully thanked for doing. Over 90% of our patients make less than $12 an hour or $1,440 a month.

In Shelby County on average, rent, utilities and food alone average $1,480 a month. What are you to do when you get sick? Where is the money to come from? Some people refer to our ability to offer quality care as Church Health magic, but actually it isn't magic. It is what happens when people have faith set aside their differences and work together to care for our neighbors. Join us thirsty night at the Overton Park Shell for free music and a chance to celebrate the 35 years Church Health has shown us what is possible in God's imagination. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
