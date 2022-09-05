Spotlight for the week of September 5

This week is all about unexpected opportunities, hope, and inspiration. Our two spotlighted events feature Memphians who refuse to let any obstacle hold them back from medical practice, from self expression, or from setting an example of solidarity for our greater community.

This Saturday at 5pm, Novel bookstore is hosting Hayley Arceneaux, a former patient and now physician’s assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cancer survivor, and the youngest American to ever orbit the earth. To top it all off, she’s written Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships. Tickets will go quickly for this one, so sign up soon.

Then, on Sunday at 4pm, Tennessee Shakespeare Company debuts the results of their “Poetic Summer Camp” program. During a four week workshop, incarcerated youth at Shelby County Corrections wrote poetry with TSC. That poetry is now being performed by the professional acting company at the inaugural (and free!) staging of Poetic Justice: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis.

If you’re looking for a meaningful addition to your week, consider supporting one or both of these hopeful events. As always, for more local lifelong learning opportunities , please check out our Facebook page or our website.