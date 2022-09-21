Take Time for Joy

When I open the door, she is so full of unbridled love that no matter what the day has brought, her joy makes most of the troubles in my life melt away. We all need sources of that kind of joy in our life. This is especially true when the world is telling us that the dark side of life is winning. This is not to look full hardy at challenges and ignore their complexities, but we must let ourselves be fully bathed in the exuberance of a dog, a baby, or a sunset. You must be willing to let the joy take over in the moment, or else that will quickly pass you by. With Mimsy, there is never a day that she isn't eager to offer me her love, and there is never a day I don't need it. But if I'm not careful, I catch myself just walking past her, which is something only a fool would do. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.