Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of October 10, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
Rhodes College
Who said lifelong learning can’t be fun?

This week, we’re spotlighting two exciting events that prove education and entertainment can go hand-in-hand.

Up first, the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities presents “Bringing it Home: Whitney Houston’s Black Creative Vision and Agency.” This talk is by Professor Emily Lordi, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, who is currently working on a biography of Whitney Houston called Holding Lightning, scheduled for 2024. Her lecture, beginning at 6:00pm on Thursday, October 13th, traces Houston’s rise to fame from her national television debut at 19 to her 2012 film Sparkle.

Then, at 9am on Saturday morning, join the Wolf River Conservancy for one of their two nature walk options. The Mushroom Meander focuses on local fungi species and other flora and fauna on the newest section of the Wolf River Greenway, featuring a suspension bridge and raised boardwalk. The Wildflower Wander takes place along Epping Way Lake and highlights native wildflowers, pollinators, and other wildlife. Both walks are free, with donations encouraged and registration required.

As always, for more information on these events or to find more local lifelong learning opportunities, please find us on Facebook or our check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
