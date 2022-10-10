Spotlight for the week of October 10, 2022

This week, we’re spotlighting two exciting events that prove education and entertainment can go hand-in-hand.

Up first, the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities presents “Bringing it Home: Whitney Houston’s Black Creative Vision and Agency.” This talk is by Professor Emily Lordi, professor of English at Vanderbilt University, who is currently working on a biography of Whitney Houston called Holding Lightning, scheduled for 2024. Her lecture, beginning at 6:00pm on Thursday, October 13th, traces Houston’s rise to fame from her national television debut at 19 to her 2012 film Sparkle.

Then, at 9am on Saturday morning, join the Wolf River Conservancy for one of their two nature walk options. The Mushroom Meander focuses on local fungi species and other flora and fauna on the newest section of the Wolf River Greenway, featuring a suspension bridge and raised boardwalk. The Wildflower Wander takes place along Epping Way Lake and highlights native wildflowers, pollinators, and other wildlife. Both walks are free, with donations encouraged and registration required.

As always, for more information on these events or to find more local lifelong learning opportunities, please find us on Facebook or our check out our website.