Spotlight for the week of October 17, 2022

This week, Memphis’s treasured Overton Park is the epicenter of a series of events designed to draw our attention to the healing power of this incredible natural resource that beats at the heart of our city. While they have a slate of activities this week, I’d like to draw your attention to Wednesday evening’s lecture by Florence Willliams. Williams is an environmental journalist, author, podcaster, and contributing editor at Outside Magazine. While she’s in Memphis, she’ll be discussing her book The Nature Fix: Why nature makes us happier, healthier, and more creative.

Poets and philosophers have long extolled the benefits of a walk in the woods, Beethoven drew inspiration from the wilderness, and even Nikola Tesla conceived the electric motor while visiting a park. Delving into completely new research, Williams uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and ultimately strengthen our relationships. As our modern lives shift dramatically indoors, these ideas—and the answers they yield—are more urgent than ever.