Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of October 17, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published October 17, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Rhodes College
This week, Memphis’s treasured Overton Park is the epicenter of a series of events designed to draw our attention to the healing power of this incredible natural resource that beats at the heart of our city. While they have a slate of activities this week, I’d like to draw your attention to Wednesday evening’s lecture by Florence Willliams. Williams is an environmental journalist, author, podcaster, and contributing editor at Outside Magazine. While she’s in Memphis, she’ll be discussing her book The Nature Fix: Why nature makes us happier, healthier, and more creative.

Poets and philosophers have long extolled the benefits of a walk in the woods, Beethoven drew inspiration from the wilderness, and even Nikola Tesla conceived the electric motor while visiting a park. Delving into completely new research, Williams uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and ultimately strengthen our relationships. As our modern lives shift dramatically indoors, these ideas—and the answers they yield—are more urgent than ever.

This event takes place at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park. Tickets cost $25 and include a reception, talk, and a book signing. For links to this and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
