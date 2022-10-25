Halloween Leftovers?

I turned to five Memphis chefs to share their favorite treats to make for their families with the abundance of fun-size candy bars in their house after Halloween each year.

Halloween Apocalypse French Toast Casserole

Biscuits and Jams owner Monique Williams is an expert on all things breakfast. So, it is no surprise that one of her favorite ways to use leftover Halloween candy involves a beloved brunch dish.

She folds pieces of Halloween candy into her favorite French Toast Casserole recipe.

Candy Corn Turkey Granola Bars

Amanda Krog of Nine Oat One Granola and Dory restaurant uses candy corns to decorate granola bars like Thanksgiving turkeys.

To make the turkey-decorated granola bars, she mixes a batch of her Nine Oat One granola with peanut butter and honey. “Smash it up, flatten and cover with melted chocolate, then decorate with candy corn and candy eyeballs,” she explained.

Halloween Candy Scream

At Sugar Ghost Ice Cream and Bubble Tea, a “Scream” is one of the shop’s most popular soft-serve orders.

Sugar Ghost owner Mary Claire White says it’s easy to make a version at home using traditional ice cream. Start with your favorite ice cream and blend it with chopped up Halloween candy bars.

Chocolate Caramel Apples

Kendra Moore Crawford of Moore’s Truffles makes over-the-top chocolate dipped caramel apples.

Simply chop up your favorite chocolate bars to create a Halloween candy “crumble” that you roll the apples in just after dipping them in chocolate.

Candy Bar Brownies and Cookies

Nuha Abuduhair of 17 Berkshire says her family’s Halloween candy often ends up in baked goods like brownies, cookies and cakes.

She recommends folding chocolate candies into baked goods. “Think Reese’s brownies or maybe even a vanilla cake with Twix in it.”

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Halloween!

Halloween Candy Scream

Serves 2

one pint of vanilla ice cream

7 to 9 fun-sized candy bars of your choice, chopped

Let the ice cream sit on the counter to soften for a few minutes. Scoop it into a bowl and add chopped candy bars. Fold to combine.

Spoon into 2 cups and serve immediately, or put them in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up if needed.

Recipe used with permission from Sugar Ghost Ice Cream and Bubble Tea

Halloween Candy Chocolate Caramel Apples

Serves 4

4 Granny Smith Apples (number depends on how many you want to make)

Apple Sticks (find these in your local Kroger)

1 bag (11 oz.) caramel bits (or 1 can of Dulce de Leche)

1 tsp. Flavored Coffee Creamer (optional)

1 bag (12 oz.) chocolate melts

Vegetable Oil

Halloween Candy of your choice

Butter, for greasing the parchment paper

Place your apples in boiling water for about 8 to 10 seconds, then place them in a bowl with cold water for about a minute. Dry your apples and place on a paper towel. Remove the apple stem and add your apple stick.

In a medium-size pot over medium-high heat, heat the entire bag of caramel bits (or can of dulce de leche). Stir constantly to ensure your caramel doesn't burn. Add 1 tsp. of flavored coffee creamer to your caramel (optional) and continue stirring until you have a smooth consistency. Remove the caramel from heat and with a spinning motion, dip your apples in the caramel and place on buttered parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Place in the fridge for 10 to 15 minutes.

Grab your favorite Halloween candy, crumble it and place it in a bowl.

Put your chocolate melts in a microwave proof bowl and heat chocolate in 30 second increments, stirring between increments, until the chocolate is smooth. You may have to stir in about a teaspoon of vegetable oil to get the desired consistency.

Grab the caramel apples from the fridge and dip the apples in the chocolate and immediately roll the apples in your Halloween candy crumble and place them on a cookie sheet.

Place apples in fridge for about 15 to 20 minutes so everything can set. Once everything sets, enjoy!

Recipe used with permission from Moore’s Truffles.